Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 430 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 430 ($5.40) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Tuesday.
Wynnstay Group Trading Up 4.1 %
Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported GBX 23.78 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 4.69%. Research analysts predict that Wynnstay Group will post 24.9054054 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Gareth Davies sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.05), for a total value of £10,638.88 ($13,370.47). 26.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Wynnstay Group
Wynnstay is a leading UK provider of agricultural supplies and services to farmers and rural communities, mainly in England and Wales. It manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of agricultural inputs for both livestock and arable farmers, including feed, seed and fertiliser. Through its crop marketing arm, GrainLink, it also provides a channel for arable farmers to sell their grain, and its specialist teams provide advice on the latest farming techniques, including environmental measures, and animal health and nutrition.
Wynnstay supplies both direct-to-farm and via its extensive network of depots.
