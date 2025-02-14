Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 3,423,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 2,636,404 shares.The stock last traded at $87.30 and had previously closed at $80.47.

The casino operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $380,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $75,872,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,672,000 after buying an additional 755,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,486,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

