Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Reaches $0.0912 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market capitalization of $75.30 million and $450,432.76 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped CRO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,556.52 or 0.99766826 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,078.44 or 0.99272850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 825,701,944 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 834,911,354.3927046. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09086186 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $463,692.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped CRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped CRO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.