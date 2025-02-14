WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) and Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Critical Survey

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) and WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF 0 3 7 1 2.89 WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF presently has a consensus price target of $19.31, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is more favorable than WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF N/A N/A N/A WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF beats WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

