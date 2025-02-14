Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $30,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $107.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

