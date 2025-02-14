Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $248.09 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

