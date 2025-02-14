Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.14 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

