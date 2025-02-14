Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $92,000 Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACNB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in ACNB during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in ACNB during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB during the third quarter worth about $271,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACNB opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.65.

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). ACNB had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, research analysts predict that ACNB Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACNB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

