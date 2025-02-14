Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Sells 87 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 49.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,031,000 after acquiring an additional 866,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,736,000 after acquiring an additional 367,508 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,220,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,524 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 753,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALGN. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Leerink Partners raised Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.40.

ALGN opened at $204.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.21. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $335.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

