Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 167.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 76,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 59,633 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.