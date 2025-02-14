Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases 175 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $247.62 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.73 and a 12-month high of $275.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,207.10. The trade was a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

