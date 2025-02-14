Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $36.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $36.47.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.