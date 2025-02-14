Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $87,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Henry Schein by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

