Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $50,000 Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB cut its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,810 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 402.7% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 43,511 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 112.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 33.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Telefónica Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1576 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently -84.62%.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Further Reading

