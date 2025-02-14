Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

