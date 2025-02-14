Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Decreases Stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB reduced its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,961 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STM. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

NYSE STM opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $49.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

