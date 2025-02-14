Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 14,000 Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGAU. Desjardins raised Centerra Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $6.61 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Centerra Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.