Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires 1,600 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,519 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,683,000 after acquiring an additional 82,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,264,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,180,000 after acquiring an additional 287,937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

