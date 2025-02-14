Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47, Zacks reports. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Williams Companies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.940-2.180 EPS.
Williams Companies Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Williams Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
