William Blair Issues Positive Outlook for Medpace Earnings

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.92. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.89 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEDP. Baird R W downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.44.

Medpace Price Performance

Medpace stock opened at $342.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.88. Medpace has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Medpace by 175.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,306,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.