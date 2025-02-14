William Blair Has Bearish Estimate for SITE Q3 Earnings

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

Shares of SITE opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.57. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 51,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 375.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,352.40. The trade was a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

