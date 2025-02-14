White Pine Capital LLC Trims Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,214 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 235.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 18,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $708.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

