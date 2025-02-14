White Pine Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.33. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

