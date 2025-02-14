White Pine Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,505 Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 2,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,505.55. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $135,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,511.02. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,190 shares of company stock worth $734,561. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

