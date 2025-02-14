White Pine Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 15,505 Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Core Molding Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of CMT stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.74.
Insider Activity
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
