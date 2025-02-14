White Pine Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $197.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.53 and its 200 day moving average is $195.37.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

