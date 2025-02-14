White Pine Capital LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Telos worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Telos by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 198,676 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 28.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 839,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 186,059 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Telos by 26.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 519,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 108,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Telos by 23.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 496,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLS opened at $3.66 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

