What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Arvinas Q1 Earnings?

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.88. Arvinas has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $53.08.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Arvinas by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

