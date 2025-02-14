Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RTX (RTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RTX (NYSE: RTX):

2/14/2025 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2025 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/6/2025 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2025 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $139.00 to $147.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $128.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2025 – RTX was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/29/2025 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/21/2025 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $132.00.

1/8/2025 – RTX had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $139.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – RTX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $131.00.

12/19/2024 – RTX was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,166. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.57.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after buying an additional 3,164,844 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in RTX by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,288,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,964,000 after buying an additional 2,854,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of RTX by 545.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,478,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,845,000 after buying an additional 2,094,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,340,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

