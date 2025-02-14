Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 856.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after buying an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 886.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 905.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 779,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 701,806 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $235.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.78 and its 200-day moving average is $186.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom
In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
