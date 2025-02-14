Wanchain Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and $732,701.29 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00027396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00001977 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,481,443 coins and its circulating supply is 198,481,427 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

