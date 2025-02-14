Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Makes New $256,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,489 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 896,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,839 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 19.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $355.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.44. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 174.48, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.



