Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 683 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

