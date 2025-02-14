Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.