Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,323 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 178.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $647.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

