Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,333.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 375,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after buying an additional 364,564 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHC opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

