Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 492,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.95, for a total value of $5,019,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,111,420 shares of company stock valued at $384,366,700. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.63.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $330.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.13. The company has a market capitalization of $315.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

