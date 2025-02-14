Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

