Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 15,596 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the period. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.83% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LGOV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,479,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 876,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $20.94 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

