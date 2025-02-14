Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.42. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

