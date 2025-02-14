W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.