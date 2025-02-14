W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17,868.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,906 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,099.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 468,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,025,000 after acquiring an additional 447,119 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,053,000 after buying an additional 359,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,546,000 after buying an additional 334,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259,380.9% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 285,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,981,000 after buying an additional 285,319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average is $117.21.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.3292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

