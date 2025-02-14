W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 576 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 925,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,690,000 after purchasing an additional 132,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TMO opened at $532.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $493.30 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.28.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $680.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,699 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

