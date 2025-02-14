W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Acquires 33 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.00.

In other news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $459.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $610.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

