Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Short Interest Update

Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vsee Health Stock Performance

Shares of VSEE stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. Vsee Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

Get Vsee Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vsee Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vsee Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of Vsee Health worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vsee Health

VSee Health, Inc is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vsee Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vsee Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.