VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 372,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 191,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
VR Resources Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.55.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
