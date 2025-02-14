VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 372,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 191,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
VR Resources Trading Down 9.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VR Resources
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.