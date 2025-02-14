Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $36.63 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 9.75% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $36,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,465,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 225.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 96,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 59,656 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 81,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GMF opened at $117.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $130.43.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

