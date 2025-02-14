Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Booking worth $274,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 80.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,657.00 to $4,470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking stock opened at $5,008.70 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,930.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,487.36.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

