Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,646,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 1,654,118 shares.The stock last traded at $2.31 and had previously closed at $2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZLA shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.06.

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

The stock has a market cap of $625.79 million, a P/E ratio of -224.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth $18,528,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $9,165,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,805,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after buying an additional 3,384,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vizsla Silver by 2,412.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,160,863 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $1,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

