VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Down 36.2% in January

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 572,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VivoPower International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VivoPower International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. PEAK6 LLC owned approximately 0.92% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

